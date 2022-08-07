Activate10: Orchards Church hosting back-to-school shoe giveaway August 13

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Orchards Church, located at 183 Main Street in Lander, has partnered with Sole Mission to host a back-to-school shoe giveaway Saturday, August 13.

The giveaway will be at the Lander Rural Fire Station #2 in Milford (4580 US-287), and will last from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Shoes are on a first come, first serve basis, and size/quantities are limited.