#Activate10: Orchards Church hosting back-to-school shoe giveaway August 13

(Lander, WY) – The Orchards Church, located at 183 Main Street in Lander, has partnered with Sole Mission to host a back-to-school shoe giveaway Saturday, August 13.

The giveaway will be at the Lander Rural Fire Station #2 in Milford (4580 US-287), and will last from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Shoes are on a first come, first serve basis, and size/quantities are limited.

Children must be present to receive shoes.

