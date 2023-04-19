#Activate10: Next Level Gymnastics hosting a Bingo Night Fundraiser April 21

(Riverton, WY) – Next Level Gymnastics is still raising funds for travel expenses to get to regionals at the end of the month. They are hosting a Bingo Night Fundraiser on Friday, April 21 at the Riverton Elks Lodge – 207 East Main. The evening of yelling “Bingo!” begins at 5:30 pm!

Additional details are shared on the flyer below!

