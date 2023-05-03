Activate10: Morton Kinnear Fire Department BBQ Bingo fundraiser set for May 20

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”
(Kinnear, WY) – The Morton Kinnear Fire Department will be hosting a BBQ and Bingo fundraiser at the Morton Kinnear Fire Hall on Saturday, May 20.
Tickets are $20 and for preale and $25 at the door, which gets you a dinner plate and 10 bingo cards.
To purchase tickets contact:
- Cody Scott: 307-797-6655
- Mike Sparks: 307-714-1712
- Andrew Henderson: 307-797-7844
