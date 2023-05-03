#Activate10: Morton Kinnear Fire Department BBQ Bingo fundraiser set for May 20

#Activate10 by McDonald's
#Activate10 by McDonald's
h/t Morton Kinnear Fire Dept.

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Kinnear, WY) – The Morton Kinnear Fire Department will be hosting a BBQ and Bingo fundraiser at the Morton Kinnear Fire Hall on Saturday, May 20.

Tickets are $20 and for preale and $25 at the door, which gets you a dinner plate and 10 bingo cards.

To purchase tickets contact:

  • Cody Scott: 307-797-6655
  • Mike Sparks: 307-714-1712
  • Andrew Henderson: 307-797-7844

Check out the flyer below for all the details!

