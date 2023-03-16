Activate10: LVFD Pipe Band fundraiser concert happening April 29

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band is hosting a Fundraiser Concert on Saturday, April 29 at 6 pm. The event will be held in the Lander Valley High School Auditorium.

Additional details are shared on the flyer below!