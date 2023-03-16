#Activate10: LVFD Pipe Band fundraiser concert happening April 29

LVFD Pipe Band. h/t Vince Tropea photo

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Volunteer Fire Department Pipe Band is hosting a Fundraiser Concert on Saturday, April 29 at 6 pm. The event will be held in the Lander Valley High School Auditorium.

Additional details are shared on the flyer below!

h/t LVFD Pipe Band

