Activate10: Lander Young Professionals holding first fundraiser

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The local group, Lander Young Professionals, is hosting its very first fundraiser on Friday, July 29. The evening starts with a 9-hole golf scramble at 5:30 and ends with a bar crawl night out in Lander.

Formed in 2021, LYP’s mission is “to create a community of young individuals in Lander that fosters professional relationships and promotes local businesses.”

They see this mission through by hosting several free events throughout the year.

Learn more about the golf scramble and bar crawl in the photos below, and message the LYP Facebook page with any questions. Online registration is available here.