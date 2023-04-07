Activate10: Lander Elks hosting a community meal giveaway on April 15

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – Starting at 5:30 pm on Saturday, April 15 the Lander B.P.O.E. Lodge #2317 is holding a community meal giveaway for their third year.

The meal consists of half of a smoked chicken, a generous portion of coleslaw and baked beans, and a cookie for dessert.

The Lodge is located at the corner of N 5th and Lincoln Street. Folks are asked to line up their vehicles down Lincoln to help avoid traffic congestion at the intersection.

This year, they have 140 meals that are first-come, first-serve, and folks will be served in the order they arrive. Please remain in your vehicle.

This is free and open to the community, but donations are appreciated.

“We are grateful to the Wyoming Elks Association for providing this money so that we can do good works in our community,” shared Trustee Kary Sommers.