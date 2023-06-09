Activate10: Help Tyree Harris attend Nationals

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – 16-year-old Tyree Harris will wrestle at the national level in Fargo, ND in July. This Riverton High School student-athlete worked hard and triple-crowned at state for the Riverton USA Wrestling team, and now he gets to test his skills for the Wyoming Nationals team.

“Tyree Harris has done what few young wrestlers wish to accomplish and more,” shared Head Coach of Riverton USA Wrestling Keith Smith. “This young man has earned the right to compete with the best in the nation. He triple-crowned at Wyoming State, which is no easy task. He has gone beyond others and started to referee so he could learn the sport from a different perspective. This is where Tyree Harris can help his future as colleges will be watching this tournament.”

h/t Darin Harris