Activate10: Help the Velarde wrestlers attend national, international meets at June 2 Elks Lodge fundraiser dinner

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The definition of a “wrestling family,” the Velarde’s have not one, not two, but three different wrestlers that have some amazing opportunities that folks can help with at the Indian Taco Dinner fundraiser taking place this Friday at the Elk’s Lodge in Lander, located at 429 Lincoln Street.

Show your support for Hunter, Harlie and William III by stopping by the Lodge and buying a $12 plate, starting at 6:00 PM.

Hunter will be traveling to Bulgaria and Romania with the Wyoming Cultural Exchange Team, and also qualified for the Junior National Team, who he will be competing with at Junior Nationals in Fargo, ND.

Harlie, (who you can listen talk about her wrestling career on KOVE’s Coffee Time), is a four time all-American and three time state champion who has qualified to go to the Disney World Duals in Florida.

William III or “Billy” has qualified for the freshmen/sophomore Wyoming National Team, and will accompany his siblings competing at Nationals in Fargo in his first All American match.

All three hope to continue wrestling and potentially find careers in the field, which these trips will help with immensely.

“I just want to thank everyone that has helped these kids make their dreams come true!” mother Tiffany told County 10. “They put all their heart and soul into their wrestling they love it! This dinner will help them be able to further their careers!”