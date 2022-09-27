Activate10: Help raise funds in multiple ways next month for World Polio Awareness Day

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Fremont County, WY) – Jerry Venters, the Public Relations Chair from the Lander Rotary, recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to chat with host Vince Tropea about some upcoming fundraising efforts the Rotary will be a part of to help bring awareness for World Polio Awareness Day on October 24.

Venters will be joining Brian Young for a golf marathon on Monday, October 3, and hopes to complete 79 holes for his 79 years.

You can donate to Venters and Young below.

There will also be a cornhole tournament this weekend that will be raising funds, courtesy of the Fremont County Cornhole crew.

“Saturday October 1st-Rotary Polio Challenge benefit tourney. Riverton City Park. Warm ups and 1:00 PM. DOUBLES tourney, $40 entry fee.”

In addition to the above fundraisers, Pizza Hut in Lander and Riverton will also be participating in efforts as well.

To learn more about the Rotary, World Polio Awareness Day, and the events mentioned above, check out the full Coffee Time interview with Venters below.



