#Activate10: Fundraisers for Riverton Elks’ Christmas Food Baskets happening Saturday

h/t Fremont County Cornhole

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Play cornhole, eat some BBQ and help the community this holiday season.

Fremont County Cornhole and the Riverton Elks teamed up for a Christmas Food Basket Fundraiser on Saturday, December 3 starting at 10 am. There are two divisions for the casual and advanced players. Details are shared on the flyer below.

Also on Saturday, the Riverton Elks is hosting a Barbecue Cookoff Fundraiser starting at noon. Proceeds also benefit the Christmas Food Baskets. Details about registering for the cookoff, volunteering and cost per plate are shared below.

