Activate10: Foundations for Nations hosting Thanksgiving food drive at Smith’s this Saturday

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) Foundations for Nations will be set up at the Smith’s parking lot this Saturday, November 12th from 10am-2pm to collect food donations for their annual Thanksgiving box giveaway.

Last year, Foundations for Nations, along with County 10, Jack FM, First Lady Jennie Gordon, Foundations for Nations Church, Many local business, community members, RHS Key, Builder’s, Kiwanis, and Rotary Club was able to provide enough food to feed over 1109 people for Thanksgiving! See below for a list of items needed, and where to take them if you miss the food drive this Saturday!

