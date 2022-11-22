Activate10: Flap Jack Fundraiser for Warm Valley Lodge

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Dubois, WY) – Warm Valley Lodge is raising funds for a much-needed passenger van. Their current vehicle can only transport three at a time, which limits the number of residents who can participate in things such as activities.

To help raise funds, they are hosting a Flap Jack Fundraiser on Saturday, December 17 from 5 to 7 pm. Join them for an evening of all you can eat pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs. $12 for adults and $6 for children.

Not able to join? Donations can be made payable to Warm Valley Lodge and mailed to PO Box 1839, Dubois, WY 82513.

Have questions, call (307) 455-2645.