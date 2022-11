“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Simply Supports is hosting a family BINGO night on Friday, November 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 pm to raise funds to make basic care kits for those in need. Details are shared on the flyer below. h/t Simply Supports