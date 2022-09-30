Activate10: Eight Second Ride set to perform, raise funds for Kora Toups at the Union Bar & Grill Saturday night

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Hudson, WY) – Joining many others in the community, Fremont County originated band Eight Second Ride will also be raising funds for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl tragically struck by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on August 30.

The band will be performing at the Union Bar and Grill in Hudson, tomorrow night at 7:00 PM.

Co-lead singer of the band, Rosie Campbell, recently stopped by KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time to give host Vince Tropea all the details on the event, which will have a $5 cover charge, green chill and fry bread for sale, a silent auction, and designated drivers available for donation.

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Campbell below for all the details, and be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.



