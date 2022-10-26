#Activate10: Cornhole tourney, online auction happening for Kora Toups

h/t Jessica Hedges via Fremont County Cornhole

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole is currently hosting an online auction and benefit tournament on November 5 for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl struck by a driver while on her way to school.

Proceeds from both the online auction and tournament will go to her family for travel/medical bills.

The online auction is underway and ends on November 5 with the tournament, where they will draw prizes right before the tournament finals. Spots are $10/ea. Prizes will be shipped if you’re not in our area! Click here for more online auction details.

The benefit tournament begins at 10 am on November 5 at the Lander Middle School gym. Registration ends at 9:45 am that same day. There are two divisions: advanced and backyard. Check out the flyer below for more details and to pre-register.

h/t Fremont County Cornhole

