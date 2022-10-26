Activate10: Cornhole tourney, online auction happening for Kora Toups

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”
(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole is currently hosting an online auction and benefit tournament on November 5 for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl struck by a driver while on her way to school.
Proceeds from both the online auction and tournament will go to her family for travel/medical bills.
The online auction is underway and ends on November 5 with the tournament, where they will draw prizes right before the tournament finals. Spots are $10/ea. Prizes will be shipped if you’re not in our area! Click here for more online auction details.
The benefit tournament begins at 10 am on November 5 at the Lander Middle School gym. Registration ends at 9:45 am that same day. There are two divisions: advanced and backyard. Check out the flyer below for more details and to pre-register.