Activate10: Christmas Basket sign-up, toy collection underway

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Elks B.P.O.E. #2317 and the Holy Rosary Catholic Church are holding their annual Christmas Basket Program for Fremont County residents in need. They plan to give out around 400 baskets of food, along with toys.

Toy collection bins have been set up at a few locations in Lander, such as the NOLS Headquarters, Gambles, and Palace Pharmacy. Toys are needed for all ages from 0-17, and they ask for all donations to be new and in the packaging (not gift-wrapped). Drop-offs are going on now through December 16.

Those wishing to receive a Christmas Basket this year should follow the instructions in the document found here. Please note the final day to submit the request for a basket is Monday, December 12.

The Elks will gift-wrap the toys on Saturday, December 17 starting at 10 am at the Lodge. Volunteers and gift-wrapping supply donations are also appreciated.

The Christmas Baskets delivery and pick-up are happening on Sunday, December 18 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church from noon to 1 pm. Volunteers should be there at 11:30 am.