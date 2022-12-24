Activate10: Benefit dinner, silent auction happening for local 11-year-old

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – A benefit dinner and silent auction for 11-year-old Neveah Fryer, who is currently in the hospital struggling with chronic liver rejection, has been planned for Tuesday, January 17. The event is happening at Monarch Hall at the Pronghorn Lodge from 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

Neveah was born with cirrhosis of the liver, which almost took her life until a miracle happened on February 14, 2013, a beautiful angel gave Neveah a brand new liver which ultimately saved her life, shared her aunt Yolisma Sanchez. Unfortunately, here we are, almost 10 years later, and back at square one.

On October 30, 2022, she was brought back to SLC, Utah just a week after a hopeful doctor’s appointment because she was turning yellow, meaning her liver was rejecting. Neveah received a catheter to do plasmapheresis, which could take weeks to do.

Tristin Webb, Neveah’s mom, has been out of work to be with Neveah, family traveling back and forth from Lander to Salt Lake, hotel rooms, food, medical bills, bills, etc… “It’s been an extremely hard time, and unfortunately, we’re resorting to our community to lend a helping hand,” Sanchez continued. “Anything and everything is more than appreciated! If you can’t donate we completely understand as times have been hard on us all. Prayers are always welcome. We also would appreciate sharing this post to reach others. Thank you for taking the same to read, donate, share, and pray with our family in this time of need.”