Activate10: Benefit dinner for young girl hit by vehicle set for September 16

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – A benefit dinner for Kora Toups, the 9-year-old girl struck by a vehicle while riding her bike to school on August 30, will be held September 16 at Drill Field in Lander City Park.

Kora has lost the use of her right hand and will need many surgeries to recover.

The evening will include a pulled pork dinner, a silent auction, and music from local band Nightfire.

The event flyer with full information is below. h/t Kora Toups benefit dinner event flyer

To learn more about an upcoming community safety meeting and how to volunteer at the crosswalk where the accident occurred, click here.