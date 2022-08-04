#Activate10: Back-to-School Shoe Giveaway happening Friday

#Activate10 by McDonald's
#Activate10 by McDonald's
Stock Photo

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – Foundations for Nations and Sole Mission have teamed up to provide free shoes for school-aged children tomorrow, August 5 from 4-6 pm at 620 E. Monroe.

Shoes are given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the children must be present to receive them.

h/t Foundations for Nations

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.