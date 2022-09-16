Activate10: Arapaho 8th Graders hosting Bingo Fundraiser September 18th

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

Come enjoy a fun night while helping the Arapaho 8th grade class fundraise for their trip!

Starting at 12:30 on Sunday, September 18th, the 8th graders will host a bingo tournament and have games, prizes, and food. Purchase your tickets at the door and get 6 cards for $25.

