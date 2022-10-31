Activate10: Annual Lander Valley High School FBLA, FFA turkey basket project kicks off tomorrow with community scavenger hunt

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Valley High School (LVHS) FBLA and FFA groups are again partnering to conduct the annual Thanksgiving Turkey basket project, which provides Thanksgiving meals to those in need in the Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 area.

The project kicks off tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1st with the Turkey Basket Scavenger Hunt.

For the hunt, the FBLA and FFA members will be canvassing Lander between 6:30-8:00 PM knocking on doors and collecting non-perishable food items to help provide for Thanksgiving meals.

“This will be the 27th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket project at LVHS,” commented FBLA Advisor John Rounds. “It is truly a community project within FCSD #1 and allows students the opportunity to experience the tremendous feeling that comes with giving back to the community.”

“Although LVHS FBLA and FFA coordinate the project,” Round continued, “it would not be possible without the student body of LVHS, Administration at LVHS, and the help and support of the school counselors and social workers throughout the school district.

“We take tremendous pride in ensuring that families with food insecurities within FCSD #1 are able to have the items necessary to have a great Thanksgiving dinner.”

Please help spread the work that the kiddos will be out seeking donations tomorrow, and you can also donate directly to the Go Fund Me page.