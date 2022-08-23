#Activate10: 2nd annual Get Lost Banquet happening on Saturday

#Activate10 by McDonald's
#Activate10 by McDonald's
County 10 Photo - RSAR Get Lost Banquet, August 2021

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Riverton, WY) – The 2nd annual Get Lost Banquet is planned for August 27th at the Fremont Center starting at 5 pm.

This fundraiser event supports RSAR, an all volunteer group, and helps pay for things like equipment and training.

They have sold out of corporate tables but still have plenty of tickets, which are $35 each.

They are still accepting auction item donations as well.

If you are interested in donating auction items or purchasing tickets, message the RSAR Facebook page or contact Shenah Bartlett at 307-709-5415.

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.