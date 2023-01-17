Activate10: 13th annual Wind River High School Service Week begins January 30

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Pavillion, WY) – It’s time for the annual Wind River High School Service Week starting January 30! This year’s recipient is Patti Griffith, who was diagnosed with cancer this last fall.

In addition to the several events throughout the week to raise funds, there will be a silent and live auction. Check out the flyer below for how to donate to the auctions!