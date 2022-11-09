Activate10: 13th Annual Lander Tree Event & Auction set for November 19

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – The Annual Tree Event and Auction, now in its 13th year, is set to take place November 19 at the Lander Community Center.

The fundraiser is held each year to benefit the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.

“We will have a live auction of decorated Christmas trees as well as other items, games and Santa Claus!! Private tables are also available for purchase if you would like dinner prepared and served by the Firemen.”

Doors open free to the public at 6:30 PM, after the table dinner service.

Contact Danielle Schafer at 801-910-6743 or Kallysta Zuspan at 307-335-7333 for more information.