(Lander, WY) – Academy of the Winds elementary students traveled to the Lander Bike Park, Northside Park, and Dillon Park to pick up trash yesterday, May 26th as a way to give back and beautify the community.

“This effort is part of our end of the year efforts to culminate a wonderful year together and a productive welcome into summer!” shared Jenny Schucker, Academy of the Winds founder. h/t Academy of the Winds