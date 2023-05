(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the warm temperatures continue today.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially west of the Continental Divide.

Gusty outflow winds will be the main threat from any of this showery activity.

High temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to upper 70’s, with Shoshoni topping out at 81 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s. h/t NWSR