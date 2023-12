(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, breezy to windy conditions are likely in the favored spots today, with a chance of showers returning to the west on Thursday.

Above normal temperatures will continue through Wednesday, with highs today in the 40’s and upper 30’s for most of Fremont County.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and upper teens.

h/t NWSR