A Windy Day in Shoshoni

It was a windswept afternoon and early evening in Shoshoni for the Class 1-A / 2-A West Regional track meet. Conditions were not ideal but the opening day of the meet went off without a hitch.
The Joy of the 400 Meter Dash
Lady Chiefs are going to state – final exchange in the 4×100 meter relay
Speed and coordination the 4×100 meter relay
Hurdling – fast, agile and coordinated
The 100 Meter Dash – the human drag race
800 Meter run – two minutes of pain
Distance – the metric 2-mile run – 3200 meters
The long sprint – 200 meter dash
Cell Phone fans
Meet officials – you can’t have sports without them