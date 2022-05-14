A Windy Day in Shoshoni

It was a windswept afternoon and early evening in Shoshoni for the Class 1-A / 2-A West Regional track meet. Conditions were not ideal but the opening day of the meet went off without a hitch.

The Joy of the 400 Meter Dash Friday afternoon 400 meter prelims {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lady Chiefs are going to state – final exchange in the 4×100 meter relay

Kylene Fighting Bear and Laila Sunrhodes made the final exchange in the 4×100 Meter Relay {h/t Randy Tucker}

Speed and coordination the 4×100 meter relay Sprint relay – 4×100 {h/t Randy Tucker}

Hurdling – fast, agile and coordinated 100 Meter, 110 Meter High and 300 Meter Hurdle prelims {h/t Randy Tucker}

The 100 Meter Dash – the human drag race Out of the blocks in the 100 meter dash {h/t Randy Tucker}

800 Meter run – two minutes of pain Speed, strategy and endurance – the 800 meter finals {h/t Randy Tucker}

Distance – the metric 2-mile run – 3200 meters

3200 meter run finals {h/t Randy Tucker}

The long sprint – 200 meter dash 200 meter dash prelims {h/t Randy Tucker}

Cell Phone fans Mom’s taking pictures of the awards stand {h/t Randy Tucker}