A Weekend on the Mat

It takes a lot of work to hold a meet larger than any of the three divisional championships that constitute the all-class state tournament in Casper.
Wrestling is an individual sport with a team focus that you don’t find in any other athletic venue. Small, large, and in-between wrestlers all battle individually, but support each other as a team.
The father and son relationships that often define athletics have moved to father and daughter as well with the advent of girls’ high school wrestling as a sanctioned event.
Not everyone agrees with an official’s decision during any athletic contest, but the interaction between the coach and the official is timeless.
It’s not all hard work, dedication, and competition. No matter how intense the competition, these athletes remain kids, and have as much fun as they have competition.
You don’t feed a team as you do in football, basketball, cross country, or volleyball in an individual sport. In wrestling, and track the nature of the competition has athletes eating when and if they can.