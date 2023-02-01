A Weekend on the Mat

It takes a lot of work to hold a meet larger than any of the three divisional championships that constitute the all-class state tournament in Casper. Buses filled both the south and north parking lots at Riverton High School as 43 teams competed at the Ron Thon Tournament – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wrestling is an individual sport with a team focus that you don’t find in any other athletic venue. Small, large, and in-between wrestlers all battle individually, but support each other as a team. It’s all about the team. The Glenrock girls watched one of the Herder boys wrestle on Friday – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The father and son relationships that often define athletics have moved to father and daughter as well with the advent of girls’ high school wrestling as a sanctioned event.

Father and daughter, a new combination in high school wrestling – Shoshoni head coach Tony Truempler enjoyed a win with his daughter Brueklyn – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Wind River head football coach Rod Frederick took a break with his son Cooper who wrestlers 145-pounds for the Cougars – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Not everyone agrees with an official’s decision during any athletic contest, but the interaction between the coach and the official is timeless. Not everyone agrees, Riverotn head wrestling coach Bobby Thoman argues a call with an official as assistant coach Derek Watson looks on – {h/t Randy Tucker}

It’s not all hard work, dedication, and competition. No matter how intense the competition, these athletes remain kids, and have as much fun as they have competition. Losing wrestlers are sometimes insulted as fish, but its a joke with the Shoshoni team as Wrangler NIcky Knigge sported a fishy hat – {h/t Randy Tucker}

You don’t feed a team as you do in football, basketball, cross country, or volleyball in an individual sport. In wrestling, and track the nature of the competition has athletes eating when and if they can. The cache for the Shoshoni wrestling team under the stands at Wolverine gym – {h/t Randy Tucker}