A Quarter Century of West Regional Basketball

The names change, the dates change, and even the teams change, but the Class 1A / 2A West Regional Tournaments remain the best in all of Wyoming’s four classifications. Intensity is the hallmark for coaches at the tournament – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton and Lander have been the permanent sites for this event for over a quarter-century, and despite the inclement weather, and the sub-zero temperatures outside, the gyms will be hot beginning at noon on Thursday and continuing through to the championship games on Saturday. The Lady Chiefs are the undisputed champions of the West 2A Regional tournament with nine regional titles- {h/t Randy Tucker}

Originally, both the 1A and 2A championship games were played in Riverton, but now Lander hosts the entire 1A tournament in their two gyms.

Advertisement

Gary Medicine Cloud drove the lane against Lovell in 2017 – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Central Wyoming College is used at times for the 2A tournament, but parking is a problem, and the Riverton Middle School is now the site for opening round games between the two and three seeds, and the consolation bracket. The Auxiliary Gym at Lander Valley High School has seen some competitive games, Hanna Elk Mountain – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Conference champions open play on the big floor in Wolverine Gym each year, facing a number four seed from the other side. This year, the Wyoming Indian boys and girls, and the Wind River boys all enter tournament play as the champions of their respective conferences.

While prognosticators say the girls’ bracket boils down to a battle between the Lady Grizzlies of Rocky Mountain and the Lady Chiefs of Wyoming Indian, nothing is for certain when it comes to regional play.

On the boys’ side, just throw out the predictions. This is one of those rare years when any of the eight teams could play for the regional championship, and those same teams could pack the trunk on Friday after being eliminated. It is that close in the 2A West.

Advertisement

Wind River and Wyoming Indian meet often in tournament play at Riverton – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The 1A West boys feature an unbeaten 18-0 Saratoga team hoping to extend that streak, but Northwest 1A champion Burlington played them to six points on the opening weekend of the season, and they barely escaped with a four-point win over Dubois at the Wrangler Invitational back in December. It will be a competitive tournament. Tammy Maddock pulled down a rebound against Greybull in the 2017 tournament {h/t Randy Tucker}

On the girls’ side, nothing ever seems to change in 1A with the orange and black of Cokeville and Burlington the favorites again as the top seeds.

The tournament has changed dramatically over the years with realignment, and conference changes.

Advertisement

Dubois is the only Class 1A Fremont County team here Calyn O’Neal and Rheannon Hawk battled for a rebound against Burlington in the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse – {h/t Randy Tucker}

In years past, current Class 3-A teams Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Thermopolis, and Lovell all competed at the 2-A level.

St. Stephen’s and Dubois are the only two current teams to play in both 1-A and 2-A tournaments. St. Stephen’s played often at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse before moving to Class 2-A two seasons ago. – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Tiny Dubois, with just 43 students now, beat Pinedale with a current enrollment of 357, in the 2005 2A tournament championship game. The tournament reflects the ups and downs of Wyoming’s tenuous economy.

Advertisement

Hanna-Elk Mountain and Tongue River made appearances in Riverton and Lander in the past but are in different regions this year.