(Fremont County, WY) – Showers are spreading across the area, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. “Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible.”

Highs across the 10 today range from 64 degrees in Dubois to 80 degrees in Shoshoni.

Looking ahead, Friday will be much cooler and into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow. The weekend forecast is shared below.

h/t NWSR