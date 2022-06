If you are planning on entering this year’s Lander Pioneer Days Parade, this message is for you! If you would like to be listed in the Parade Program, your Entry Form must be submitted no later than this FRIDAY, JUNE 17, 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE ENTRY FORM HERE

Forms can be submitted to the Lander Chamber of Commerce Office at 160 N 1st Street in Lander or emailed to [email protected]. *Entries will be accepted up until the day before the parade, however, late entries will not be listed in the Parade Program.*