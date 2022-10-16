A cooler morning will lead to more pleasant, sunny fall weather today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect a nice end to the weekend, with sunshine, slight winds and a mild afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the upper 50’s for most of the county today, with Shoshoni a bit warmer at 61 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower mid 30’s for most, with Jeffrey City at 28 degrees.

Most of the week looks really nice with comfortably warm afternoons and lots of sunshine, but a cooler and wetter pattern may move in next weekend.