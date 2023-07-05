A Cold Rainy Fourth in Lander

A few photos and videos from one of the coldest Fourth of July Pioneer Days Parades in history.

Seth Redeaux caught all this candy in his hat during the parade – h/t Randy Tucker

Gymnasts took turns doing back flips on the Rising Star Gymnastics float – h/t Randy Tucker

The Littleshield family on the Little Brave Singers float – h/t Randy Tucker

The Lander Farmer’s Market float – h/t Randy Tucker

The Eastern Shoshone Princess – h/t Randy Tucker

Chickens on parade – h/t Randy Tucker

A traditional rider – h/t Randy Tucker

John Washakie and his fellow riders – h/t Randy Tucker

Doc Holloway pulled the American Legion Float – h/t Randy Tucker

Live music on parade