A Cold Rainy Fourth in Lander

The flag provided a dramatic backdrop to the Lander Volunteer Fire Department trucks closing out the parada - h/t Randy Tucker

A few photos and videos from one of the coldest Fourth of July Pioneer Days Parades in history.

Seth Redeaux caught all this candy in his hat during the parade – h/t Randy Tucker
Gymnasts took turns doing back flips on the Rising Star Gymnastics float – h/t Randy Tucker
The Littleshield family on the Little Brave Singers float – h/t Randy Tucker
The Lander Farmer’s Market float – h/t Randy Tucker
The Eastern Shoshone Princess – h/t Randy Tucker
Chickens on parade – h/t Randy Tucker
A traditional rider – h/t Randy Tucker
John Washakie and his fellow riders – h/t Randy Tucker
Doc Holloway pulled the American Legion Float – h/t Randy Tucker
Live music on parade
