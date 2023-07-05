A Cold Rainy Fourth in Lander Randy Tucker July 5, 2023 The flag provided a dramatic backdrop to the Lander Volunteer Fire Department trucks closing out the parada - h/t Randy Tucker Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint A few photos and videos from one of the coldest Fourth of July Pioneer Days Parades in history. Seth Redeaux caught all this candy in his hat during the parade – h/t Randy Tucker Gymnasts took turns doing back flips on the Rising Star Gymnastics float – h/t Randy Tucker The Littleshield family on the Little Brave Singers float – h/t Randy Tucker The Lander Farmer’s Market float – h/t Randy Tucker The Eastern Shoshone Princess – h/t Randy Tucker Chickens on parade – h/t Randy Tucker A traditional rider – h/t Randy Tucker John Washakie and his fellow riders – h/t Randy Tucker Doc Holloway pulled the American Legion Float – h/t Randy Tucker Live music on parade Advertisement Related Posts PHOTOS/VIDEO: Not even actual rain could rain on the 2023 Lander 4th of July parade, festivities Vince Tropea - LPD has some 4th of July safety, traffic reminders Vince Tropea - Pioneer Days Rodeo registration this Saturday Coffee Time: LOTRA has some last minute reminders for Pioneer Days Rodeo, Parade participants Pioneer Days Rodeo registration this Saturday Fun for Dads and the fam this Father’s Day weekend Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!