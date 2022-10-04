A Classic Confrontation

When the Classic Air Medical helicopter delivered the game ball to Riverton Homecoming queen Lily Archer before the Friday evening kickoff no one realized that another type of classic was about to take place. A classic that took a full 48 minutes to play and then some over two separate days after Friday’s game was postponed by weather. Lander celebrates their overtime win over Riverton. {h/t Randy Tucker}

A lot of behind-the-scenes preparation must take place when a football is postponed that is already in progress. By its nature, football is a game played in the elements. No matter how bad the conditions can be. Local teams compete regularly in high winds, rain, snow, temperatures above 100 degrees, and in frigid conditions with the thermometer well below zero. It’s all part of the game here in the unpredictable climate we all call home. Nathan Hutchison scored on this play in overtime. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Postponements and cancellations were a regular occurrence during the COVID19 outbreak and have occurred since the game began in Wyoming in the early 20th century. Most of the time it’s snow and road closures that create the need to change or cancel a contest. It’s extremely rare to reschedule a game after it has started. Those odds were beaten last Friday in Riverton’s Homecoming game with boys from across the valley, the Lander Tigers.

Riverton Homecoming queen Lily Archer held up the game ball delivered by a Classic Air Medical helicopter. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Riverton posted their best drive of the season, maybe their best drive in the last five years in marching north to take a 7-0 lead. Nathan Hutchison scored on this play in overtime. {h/t Randy Tucker}

As the Wolverines scored, the cannon sounded on the northeast corner of the field, but that wasn’t the only booming taking place. Lander’s Gabe Harris pushed off Riverton lineman Ryan Cox. {h/t Randy Tucker} Rivertons’ Ryan Cox engaged Gabe Harris on a pass play. {h/t Randy Tucker} Actions was hot and heavy. {h/t Randy Tucker}

A thunderstorm moved in with flashes of lightning in the distance towards Sand Draw. As the first-period clock dipped below three minutes game officials called a timeout and huddled in the middle of the field with Riverton and Lander athletic directors Reggie Miller and Serol Stauffenberg.

All outdoor athletic events in Wyoming now have lightning meters to measure approaching storms. When lighting is in proximity teams will clear the field. It happens often in football, soccer, and track.

Jack Pasquenelli broke into the second level. {h/t Randy Tucker}

As the rain began to fall, and the lightning moved closer the game was postponed 30 minutes per procedure. The concept is to wait 30 minutes after the last lightning strike then resume play. Only Mother Nature didn’t see it that way. A couple of times the clock moved tantalizingly close to the limit, only to have another strike. When the rain intensified, the thunder boomed and more lightning hit, officials moved the game to Monday at 6 pm with Riverton leading 7-0. Gabe Harris penetrated Riverton’s kick coverage behind an opening created by Wesley Downes {h/t Randy Tucker}

Not everything was bad about the postponement, the Riverton FFA had a pork chop fundraiser in the high school commons which was suddenly a very popular venue. Riverton picked up the tab and fed the Casper officials a great meal while they waited for the storm to pass. The brass section of the Wolverine band at halftime. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Officials were the first concern in rescheduling on Monday. Crews are so thin that moving any game creates a coverage issue.

Friday game officials {h/t Randy Tucker}

As an example, the Worland crew that did the Dubois/Meeteetse game in Dubois on Saturday afternoon officiated the Tongue River/Torrington game on Friday afternoon and the Cheyenne East/Sheridan game Friday night before heading to Dubois the next morning. Monday game officials {h/t Randy Tucker}

Three of five Casper officials from Friday’s Homecoming game were able to return, but two replacements had to be found. In football, crews work together as a team. On occasion, they’ll be shorthanded and pick up another official, but it’s not something anyone desires. Football is the most complex sport to officiate with 22 kids on the field, myriad rules, and sometimes wild game conditions as happened Friday. Riverton lineman Paden Stevens took off his shoulder pads to play drums during the Monday halftime show. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Monday rolled around and the game was a classic. Drama, heartbreak, triumph, injuries (thankfully minor ones), and the intensity you only find in a rivalry game.

Lander trainer Adam Simon and head coach John Scott attended to an injured Tiger. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Riverton Wolverines and Lander Tigers remain one of the state’s greatest and longest rivalries. Riverton trainer Paige Nolan assessed quartback Darrick Devires {h/t Randy Tucker}

The teams have met 127 times since the inaugural season a century ago when the Tigers walloped the Wolverines twice 60-0 and 47-0 in October 1922.

Riverton mounted the longest non-scoring drive in school history in the third period on Monday. Tiger defense in pursuit of Darrick Devries. {h/t Randy Tucker} Kade Gabrielsen pulled down a pass in front of Lander’s Jack Pasquenelli. {h/t Randy Tucker} Dre’Vin Monroe narrowly missed a pass reception in heavy Lander coverage. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lander’s superb punter and kick Matisse Weaver unloaded a classic punt that rolled dead inside the Wolverine one-yard line. Facing a possible safety, the Riverton line met the challenge and a mix of runs and passes, and one excellent hard count by Riverton quarterback Darrick Devries that moved the chains on a key fourth down when Lander’s defense jumped moved the ball to the Tiger one-yard line before a vicious hit knocked the ball loose from Devries and the Tigers recovered just inches from the goal line. They may have been other long drives in the 100-year history of Wolverine football but 99-yards is as far as you can move without scoring. Brenon Stauffenberg broke up a pass intended for Dre’Vin Monroe. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The game ended 21-21 in regulation.

In most contests, there is a single coin toss to open the game and that’s it. Officials didn’t bring a coin to Monday’s game since it was already in progress. Lander quarterback Brenon Stauffenberg found an opening. as Branson Saltsgaver and Mason Spoonhunter closed for Riverton. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Chris Edwards from the 307 Officiating crew was one of the replacement officials. As everyone prepared for the overtime Chris came over and asked me for a coin since they didn’t have one. I dug deep into my pockets and found a single, shiny new penny.

Lander won the toss and elected to play defense first. Most teams do in overtime. Braden Vincent took an angle on Gabe Harris {h/t Randy Tucker} Braden Vincent closed on Lander’s Gabe Harris in the open field. {h/t Randy Tucker} Gabe Harris cutback against Riverton defender Braden Vincent. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The overtime procedure for high school works this way. A coin toss allows the winner to play defense or take the ball. Each team gets four plays from the 10-yard line. All the rules apply including an unlikely safety scored 90-yards away in the other end zone.

Most teams want to play defense first, that way holding your opponent scoreless allows you to kick a field goal and win the game rather than having to score a touchdown. Kade Gabrielsen pulled down a pass in front of Lander’s Jack Pasquenelli. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Devries was knocked out of the game after taking a hard tackle. Nathan Hutchison took the snap, rolled inside the one-yard line, then scored on second down. Branson Saltsgaver converted the kick for a 28-21 Wolverine lead. Mattise Weaver caught a second half touchdown. {h/t Randy Tucker}

It took the Tigers four downs to score, but instead of extending the game into a second overtime, Lander head coach John Scott went for two with Brenon Stauffenberg hitting Gabe Harris for the game-winner on a slant pattern. An example of Lander’s defensive intensity. {h/t Randy Tucker}

Scott is 5-0 against Riverton as Tiger head coach and coincidentally this marks the fifth straight Lander win in the longstanding series. Riverton quarterback Darrick Devries took a break after a hard hit. {h/t Randy Tucker}

The game was well played by both teams, there was no extra-curricular nonsense on the field or in the stands and the atmosphere was exactly what high school sports should be about on both sides of the field.