The innocence of youth, set in December 1940, has become a Christmas Classic, many consider, “A Christmas Story,” the best movie dedicated to the Holiday Season ever produced. That’s strong praise for a film with contenders like “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “White Christmas”, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas.” Ron Howard narrated and played the adult role of Ralphie – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The film is an adaptation of scenes from a 1966 anthology, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” by Jean Shepard. Flick gets his tongue stuck to a frozen flagpole – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The Central Wyoming College theatre department put on the musical version of the story over the weekend to good crowds at the Robert Peck Theater.

Advertisement

Raphe’s dad admires a “major prize” he has just won – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The story of Ralphie, his little brother Randy, and his pals Slick and Schwartz are the center of the play, along with Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle, the Christmas gift of every 10-year-old boy’s dreams. Ralphis asks Santa for a football instead of a Red Ryder BB-gun – {h/t Randy Tucker}

A cast of children and seasoned community players put on a solid musical performance with a digitized accompaniment. Ralphie wearing the “Pink Nightmare” a gift of rabbit pajamas from his Aunt Clara – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dance numbers, songs, solos, and individual spotlights highlighted the approximately two-hour performance with the memorable phrase, “You’ll shoot your eye out…” dotted throughout the play. Ralphie singing the praises of his Red Ryder BB-gun – {h/t Randy Tucker}