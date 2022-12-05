A Christmas Story: The Musical

The innocence of youth, set in December 1940, has become a Christmas Classic, many consider, “A Christmas Story,” the best movie dedicated to the Holiday Season ever produced. That’s strong praise for a film with contenders like “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “White Christmas”, “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and the “Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
The film is an adaptation of scenes from a 1966 anthology, “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash,” by Jean Shepard.
The Central Wyoming College theatre department put on the musical version of the story over the weekend to good crowds at the Robert Peck Theater.
The story of Ralphie, his little brother Randy, and his pals Slick and Schwartz are the center of the play, along with Ralphie’s quest for a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle, the Christmas gift of every 10-year-old boy’s dreams.
A cast of children and seasoned community players put on a solid musical performance with a digitized accompaniment.
Dance numbers, songs, solos, and individual spotlights highlighted the approximately two-hour performance with the memorable phrase, “You’ll shoot your eye out…” dotted throughout the play.