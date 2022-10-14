A bit warmer today; elevated fire conditions in effect from noon until 7PM

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will be a bit warmer today, and a gusty wind and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather to central and southern portions of the area.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60’s today, with Riverton a bit warmer at 71 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower 40’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 34 and 37 degrees.

h/t NWSR

A passing cold front brings breezy and cooler weather Saturday with isolated mountains showers.