(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, moisture remains elevated today, so another round of showers and thunderstorms can be expected, especially for higher elevations of western Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most of the county today, with Dubois at 67 degrees.

Lows tonight will be 50’s for most, with Dubois and Jeffrey City in the 40’s.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR