(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a few more clouds and a bit cooler temperatures are expected today, but Saturday will still be a nice autumn day for most locations.

Sunday looks mainly dry as well before a more widespread chance of rain moves in for early next week.

High temperatures will be in the 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40’s and upper 30’s.

h/t NWSR