A beautiful venue on the river – Book now & save!

Dubois, Wyoming is nestled in the Wind River Valley between the dramatic beauty of the Wind River Mountains and the volcanic Absarokas. The Wind River runs through town and right next to the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center building. This creates a beautiful outdoor venue for all your events and parties. The unique western atmosphere of Dubois will impress your guests and inspire memories to last a lifetime!

The Headwaters Arts and Conference Center is a year-round conference facility for weddings and receptions, conferences, educational meetings, art and music workshops, community functions, and corporate retreats. The grand, rustic, building crafted from timber and stone opened in 1996 and it is the heart of Dubois! Take a 3D tour of the facility here.

The Headwaters Arts and Conference Center can accommodate large and small groups, with a list of amenities designed to make your next event easy to plan and very memorable. They are proud of the state-of-the-art acoustics in the Wind River Room and the audio-visual equipment complements the amazing clarity of sound. The commercial kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need, from spoons to professional refrigerators, to cater your event.

While you’re there, check out the Visitor’s Center. The Dubois Visitors Center is located at the beautiful Headwaters Arts and Conference Center and will be ready to help you plan your next adventure. You will find smiling faces and lots of local information!