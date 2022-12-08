$85k raised at 17th annual Festival of the Trees Gala

(Riverton, WY) – Last Friday, Community Entry Services (CES) held its annual fundraiser Festival of the Trees Gala at the Fremont Center in Riverton. The event completely sold out and raised $85,000.

Lining the walls were beautifully decorated trees ready to be auctioned off to the room filled with attendees.

It was mentioned by Riverton Councilwoman Karla Borders Tuesday night that the tree from Teton Athletic Club brought in the most money. It went for nearly $13,000.

CES serves the Lander, Riverton, and Jackson communities and provides lifelong, comprehensive support and services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries. Click here to learn more. 2022 Festival of the Trees Gala (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)