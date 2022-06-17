$7k left to raise for the new Cloud Kisser; Less than a month to go

(Riverton, WY) – The Riverton Rendezvous Committee is currently fundraising $31,000 for their new Cloud Kisser hot air balloon envelope. So far, they have raised $24,000 with less than a month to go.

Raffle tickets are still available for $100 each, as well as logo sponsorship on the balloon trailer for $1,000. The raffle drawing will be on July 16, at the balloon glow. Contact Pat Newlin at 307-851-6049 for balloon raffle tickets, logo sponsorships or to make a donation. You can also swing by the County 10 office for raffle tickets.

Check out the raffle package below!

h/t Rendezvous Committee

The replacement comes after the Cloud Kisser II – the city’s white balloon envelope – failed its annual inspection this spring.