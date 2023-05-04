7 Lander Middle School students placed at the 2023 State History Day competition, will now advance to Nationals

Vince Tropea
(Laramie, WY) – Lander Middle School (LMS) had an excellent showing at this year’s Wyoming State History Day competition, with students walking away with wins in 5 of the 9 categories

This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History.”

“Students work hard all year to research a topic related to the theme and then showcase their knowledge through different mediums; from a Historical Paper, to a Documentary, or a Website, or a Performance, or an Exhibit Board,” a release from LMS states.

The following students advance to the National History Day competition in Washington, DC at the University of Maryland in June, where they will compete with students from all 50 states and several other countries!

Kennedy Brown2ndBaseball: A Woman’s FrontierJunior Individual Performance
Cadence Hamilton2ndTemple Grandin: Forging New Frontiers in the Cattle IndustryJunior Individual Exhibit
Dorothy Jensen1stRoe Vs. Wade: A Frontier in Restricting the Rights of the UnbornJunior Historical Paper
Nora Strike & Lachlan Gebhart1stExplorers, Artists and Lawmakers: Forging Frontiers in YellowstoneJunior Group Documentary
Alex Wise1stBoldly Going Where No Man Has Gone Before: Frontiers Forged by George TakeiJunior Individual Documentary
Iris Woltman2ndTrailblazer of the Medical Frontier: Susan La Flesche PicotteJunior Individual Documentary

Congratulations and good luck at Nationals, Sabers!

