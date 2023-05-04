7 Lander Middle School students placed at the 2023 State History Day competition, will now advance to Nationals

(Laramie, WY) – Lander Middle School (LMS) had an excellent showing at this year’s Wyoming State History Day competition, with students walking away with wins in 5 of the 9 categories

This year’s theme was “Frontiers in History.”

“Students work hard all year to research a topic related to the theme and then showcase their knowledge through different mediums; from a Historical Paper, to a Documentary, or a Website, or a Performance, or an Exhibit Board,” a release from LMS states.

The following students advance to the National History Day competition in Washington, DC at the University of Maryland in June, where they will compete with students from all 50 states and several other countries!

Kennedy Brown 2nd Baseball: A Woman’s Frontier Junior Individual Performance Cadence Hamilton 2nd Temple Grandin: Forging New Frontiers in the Cattle Industry Junior Individual Exhibit Dorothy Jensen 1st Roe Vs. Wade: A Frontier in Restricting the Rights of the Unborn Junior Historical Paper Nora Strike & Lachlan Gebhart 1st Explorers, Artists and Lawmakers: Forging Frontiers in Yellowstone Junior Group Documentary Alex Wise 1st Boldly Going Where No Man Has Gone Before: Frontiers Forged by George Takei Junior Individual Documentary Iris Woltman 2nd Trailblazer of the Medical Frontier: Susan La Flesche Picotte Junior Individual Documentary

Congratulations and good luck at Nationals, Sabers!