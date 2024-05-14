7 homicides reported so far in 2024

(Lander, WY)—The Fremont County Coroner’s Office gave its monthly update at the Fremont County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, May 14.

The following data is as of May 11, with six cases pending toxicology/autopsy.

In 2024, there have been 64 coroner cases, compared to 58 at the same time in 2023. Case numbers are a bit up with accidental deaths at 15, one more than in 2023 for the same time period. Three suicides for this period, compared to two at this time in 2023. Seven homicides, compared to two for the same period in 2023. No cases ruled undetermined compared to one undetermined in 2023.

Advertisement

Accidental deaths that are not traffic-related are higher than in previous years, with 5 acute toxicity deaths (1 alcohol, 1 fentanyl, 2 methamphetamine), 4 falls, 2 asphyxia, 1 drowning and 1 hypothermia death(s). There have been two accidental vehicular deaths. Both are drug and/or alcohol related.

For more information, call the Coroner’s Office at (307) 856-7150.