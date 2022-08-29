62-year-old Wyoming man dies in Sweetwater County motorcycle crash caused by large rock in road

(Sweetwater County, WY) – On August 26, around 10:33 AM, Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) troopers were notified of a motorcycle crash that occurred at milepost 4.5 on Little Firehole Road/ CR 9, which resulted in one fatality, according to a preliminary report filed by the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and posted by the WHP on August 29.

The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Wyoming resident James Ledger.

According to the report, Ledger was driving a motorcycle on County Road 9, when it struck a large rock in the roadway.

Advertisement

Ledger lost control of the motorcycle, and the motorcycle became perpendicular to the roadway.

The motorcycle laid over, causing the operator to be thrown.

No possible contributing factors were listed, but the report indicates no helmet was in use.

There have been 76 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 74 in 2021, 83 in 2020, and 107 in 2019 to date.