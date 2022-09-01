5th annual WYO-131 Gravel Grinder happening on September 10

The Lander Cycling Club is hosting the 5th Annual WYO-131 Gravel Grinder on Saturday, September 10. A gravel grinder is a long-distance bike race primarily on gravel/dirt roads. The event starts and ends in Lander City Park.

“This is our biggest year yet,” organizers shared. “We are expecting about 120 riders from across the country and state (including a few international riders). We are also hosting the most local riders we’ve ever had!”

This year the course has three distances, 131-miles, 70-miles, and 40-miles. 131-mile racers will kick-off at 6 am. From the park they will head to Hudson via Lyon’s Valley/Coal Mine Rd, then they’ll begin the Hudson/Atlantic City Rd and follow it up Beaver Rim, across the hwy, and to Atlantic City. From there riders will cross the hwy and begin the Loop Road all the way to the top of Blue Ridge before descending down Sinks Canyon (wyo-131) back to the start/finish line.

Advertisement

40 & 70-mile racers will start at 8 am. 40-mile riders will ride to Hudson and back, while 70-mile riders will do an abridged 131-mile route.