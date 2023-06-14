57 Lakeview

Kinnear

Start Date: 06/17/2023

End Date: 06/17/2023

Start Time: 08:00 am

End Time: 03:00 pm

2 family Garage Sale @ 57 Lakeview (just off the Kinnear Spur Rd)

Australian stock saddle, tack, Dog door, dog grooming clippers, 1961 edition Monopoly, EZ UP tent, men’s waders, Carhart coat, yellow rain duster, oil skin dusters, chicken feeders, Tool box for bed of pickup, kitchen items, clothes, biking helmets, etc. Several items new and still in the box!

Happy Saling!

From your friends at County 10

Need to post your garage sale? Click Here