500 8 Mile Rd.

Riverton

Start Date: 06/17/2023

End Date: 06/18/2023

Start Time: 10:00 am

End Time: 05:00 pm

Don’t miss the JMA Swap and Sell! Father’s Day weekend – vendor space is available to promote your business, garage sale items, antiques, etc.

Bunk’s BBQ will be serving on Saturday, with a full bar and a dinner around the campfire on Saturday night with live music!

