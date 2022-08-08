5 action items up for discussion Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene on Tuesday, August 9 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The Board is currently slated to take action on five items Tuesday evening. Those items are as follows.

Jodi Ibach has received notification of a grant award in the amount of $150,993 for the Title VI (Indian Ed) Federal Grant for the 2022-2023 school year. This funding will be used for supplemental programs to support the district’s Native American students.

The Board has received notification from the Fremont County Recreation Board that Willow Creek Elementary School has been awarded $7,000 to go toward their ADA Compliant Playground Project.

Tracy Shepardson is requesting the Board approve the Fremont County School District No. 25 2022-2023 Bus Routes.

The administration team is requesting the contract offered to Kyle Blaser as a Riverton High School Wolverine Academy Teacher for the 2022-2023 school year be rescinded per his request.

A recommendation that the Board offers a contract to Chad Fallin as the Riverton High School Head Girls Swim Coach and Derek Watson as a Riverton High School Assistant Varsity Wrestling Coach effective for the 2022-2023 school year.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.