4th annual Fremont County March for Life happened on January 21

(Lander, WY) – At 1 pm on Saturday, January 21, a local March for Life event took place in Lander. County 10 was not aware of this event, however, attendee Lisa Sheehan shared some information with us.

Approximately 100 people of all ages, gathered in Lander to march in union with the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., and the many other marches for life across the nation on that weekend, Lisa explained.

“The Fremont County participants marched in thanksgiving for the United State’s Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, to mourn the loss of over 65 million children in our nation who have lost their lives to abortion and to re-dedicate and resolve as individuals, citizens, families and as a community, to defend and protect the dignity of every human life from conception until natural death, most especially the most vulnerable, the pre-born children in the womb,” Lisa shared about the march. “Recognizing foremost that God, our Creator and the Author of all life, is love and that he loves each and every one of us, no one excluded, those marching marched peacefully, prayerfully as witnesses to the sacredness of all life in the hope of a more loving world that respects, cares and loves all life.”

h/t Katie Wagner

When the marchers arrived at Centennial Park, Pastor Scott MacNaughton opened with prayer and participants listened to several speakers, including Pastor Scott MacNaughton of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Kent Lasnoski, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Theology and Assistant Dean of Students at Wyoming Catholic College, Doug Duncan, Board Member of Elevation Women’s Healthcare (formerly Abba’s House) and Pastor Phillip Strong of Grace Reformed Fellowship.

“Despite being surrounded by snow and chilly temperatures, spirits were buoyant, hopeful, and elevated by the life-affirming words of the dynamic, inspiring speakers,” Lisa continued. “Love and respect for all human life, humility, prayer, fasting, and reliance on God were all themes. Being truly pro-life and learning to live for others and love all others was also stressed as an essential way of life.”